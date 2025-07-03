PUBLIC WORKS | FAXINFO

Renovation work on the Sandy Ground sports complex in from Monday, July 7, 2025

The Saint-Martin Community informs the population of the start of development work on the Sandy Ground sports field, starting Monday, July 7, 2025, for a period of one month.

As part of the first phase of rehabilitation of the sports field, the work will take place from Monday July 7 to Thursday July 31, 2025, during which time the site must be closed to the public.

This first phase of work includes the following developments:

Securing the site with the installation of 2 gates with integrated wickets and the installation of a rigid fence on the existing wall (HARDTEC);

Painting work on the perimeter wall and on the concrete steps, after sanding and prior filling (SOTTRA);

Replacement of wooden benches on concrete stands with new benches (SFC);

Replacement of basketball hoops on the largest court (CARDOIT);

The installation of temporary lighting to secure the site in the evening and allow use;

A complete resurfacing of the sports area with asphalt and, secondly, the marking of the sports fields.

The installation of the final lighting is scheduled for after the summer holidays. The second phase of the project will include the construction of a building with restrooms, a security guard office, and a storage area. The rehabilitation of the second basketball court into a multi-sport/city football pitch is also planned, as well as the redevelopment of the parking area at the site entrance.

Users are informed that work will start on Monday, July 7, 2025, and that this public infrastructure will be unavailable for the duration of the work.

The Saint-Martin Community would like to apologize to users for the inconvenience caused by these public works.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-publics/