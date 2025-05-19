PUBLIC WORKS / Marigot: road markings get a makeover | FAXINFO

Since the beginning of May, several streets in downtown Marigot have been gradually closed to traffic, day and night, to allow for road markings. This work, led by the Community's roads department, aims to repaint pedestrian crossings, yield signs, stop signs, curbs, and parking areas.

The work will continue until the end of the month, according to a specific schedule. This Wednesday, May 21, two areas will be affected: Rue du Palais de Justice and Rue du Général de Gaulle will be closed from 19:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., while Boulevard du Dr. Hubert Petit, near the car rental parking lot near the West Indies Mall, will be inaccessible from 5 a.m. to 17 p.m.

Other closures will follow: rue de la Liberté on the evening of May 22 and 23, the Carrefour des Amandiers on May 26, rue Kennedy on the 27th, and again rue du Général de Gaulle on May 29, still in the same time slot from 19:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

These interventions, while restrictive for motorists, are considered essential to ensure legible signage and enhance pedestrian and driver safety. Authorities urge users to be patient and adapt their routes accordingly.

