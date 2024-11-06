PUBLIC WORKS: The demolition of the former Sandy Ground cinema poses no risk to public health | FAXINFO

The demolition work on the former MJC cinema in Sandy Ground is due to be completed on 8 November. The Saint-Martin Community would like to point out that all precautions have been taken to minimise the nuisance caused by this demolition in a residential and school area.

In order to address the concerns of parents of students at the Aline Hanson and Jérôme Beaupère schools in Sandy Ground, the Community's "Quality of Living Environment" department has taken all necessary measures to reassure local residents about the safety of the demolition of the central building (former cinema). As the presence of asbestos was detected in non-friable form in the piping making up the reinforced concrete support posts of the building, the Community had dust analyses carried out by the VERITAS laboratory on September 10, 2024.

These analyses carried out at the heart of the construction site and in the courtyard of the Jérôme Beaupère school proved negative. No asbestos fibres were detected in the air, so there is no danger to the health of workers or local residents.

The start of the school year for both Sandy Ground schools has been postponed by a week to allow sufficient time before the resumption and to reassure parents that the demolition of the old cinema will then be completed without any asbestos or rubble on site.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-publics-le-chantier-de-demolition-de-lancien-cinema-de-sandy-ground-ne-presente-aucun-risque-pour-la-sante-publique/