Quartier d’Orléans: multi-activity room and promenade projects officially launched | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, March 29 in the morning, a ceremony to launch two major projects for Quartier d'Orléans took place in the presence of officials, namely the laying of the first stone of the multi-activity room and "neighbourhood walks 'Orleans'. The inauguration is scheduled for November 30, 2023.

Alain Richardson, president of Semsamar accompanied by Rudy Alexandre, its director of operations in Saint-Martin, said he was very happy to carry out these projects to improve and change the living environment of residences in Quartier d'Orléans: " Over the past few years, Semsamar has initiated housing rehabilitation programs that were heavily impacted by the passage of cyclone Irma.

We have decided to take advantage of this opportunity to turn this handicap into an asset with the return of local services. We are therefore continuing to transform the face of this district with the establishment of structures linked to economic development via two major projects: the promenades of Quartier d'Orléans and the multi-activity room for young people and residents”.

In a dynamic of strengthening associative life and restoring the image of this deserving district, the multi-activity room will come to offer more activities in order to meet the high expectations of the inhabitants. Located in the heart of the Résidence Palmeraies, the multi-activity room will have two spaces: multi-sports and digital, as well as changing rooms and showers. For a total budget of €2.580.000, including 63% of European funds, the multi-activity room will be accompanied by walks in the Quartier d'Orléans which will enhance the surroundings of the Hirondelles, Palmeraies and Salines residences through friendly and functional spaces. The ceremony was held in the presence of officials, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, who hailed Semsamar's initiative to raise the standard of living of residents of Quartier d'Orléans, and Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the Prefecture. The latter expressed the collective pleasure of the State to see the laying of the first stone of this ambitious double project: "With this one, we place ourselves in a global operation of requalification of the living environment with the increase of services in Quartier d'Orléans while benefiting from funding specially intended to accelerate projects serving the inhabitants over a very short period of time, to be completed before the end of 2023". The State, which is also carrying out the project thanks to the expertise of Émilie Nahon, director of the sustainable and resilient development project for Saint Martin, will provide its support in terms of engineering and technical support. After the usual speeches, Alain Richardson, Louis Mussington and Fabien Sésé each took it in turns to lay their first stone, formalizing the construction of the multi-activity room and the launch of the Promenades de Quartier d'Orléans. Appointment on November 30 for the inauguration. _Vx

