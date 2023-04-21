RACE / Trail du Crédit Mutuel: a big congratulations to all the participants and the organizers! | FAXINFO

The first edition of the “Trail du Crédit Mutuel” organized by the sports club “Dream Of Trail” was held on Sunday April 16 in a good mood!

The departures of the three races offered were given from the end of the Fort Louis Marina pier in Marigot, and the arrivals took place in the Galisbay car park.

In total, 143 registrants from the French and Dutch parts, but also from Saba, Guadeloupe, France, as well as representatives from Brazil and the United States set off for this "nature" running discipline, on various surfaces.

All participants finished in style with the ascent of Fort Louis, including the passage around the flag at the top please!

The 7 km Urban Discovery Trail took 85 walkers and runners (including 54 women) on the Sentier des Douaniers. A relatively short route accessible to all levels with a bit of training, but quite intense, especially with a surprising vertical tarmac hill!

The longer routes – 17 km and 25 km (respectively 36 and 22 participants) – led more experienced runners and trail runners to Bellevue to admire the island from even higher, offering beautiful passages through the paths undergrowth and in steep hills and gullies.

The event was made possible thanks to all the volunteers who oriented, secured, hydrated and encouraged the participants, and thanks to the support of Crédit Mutuel, Tri Sport, Gym Fit, Quiksilver, Caribbean Runner and Instant Floral.

Thank you also to the physiotherapists on arrival, to Isabelle, to the amateur and professional photographers, to the landowners…

The results :

7km

Men:

1er: Robinson Omarco in 35min06sec

2nd: Armongon Andy in 36min47sec

3e: Dias Xavier in 37min 10sec

Women:

1st: Lancien Murielle in 40min18sec

2nd: Overath Charlotte in 41min06sec

3e: Handle Nathalie in 42min30sec

17km

Men:

1er: Mozart Raydon in 1h52min42sec

2nd: Judic Kevin in 2h06min29sec

3e: Chabeuf Julien in 2h08min50sec

Women:

1st: Million Aurélie in 02h47min55sec

2nd: By Oliveira Cindy in 02h48min02sec

3e: Losada Sabrina in 02h55min

25km

Men:

1er: Pigeon Grégory in 2h42min11sec

2e: Pertusot Gabriel in 2h44min32sec

3e: Kalakech Daniel in 2h55min52sec

Women:

1st: Roehrig Anne in 3h40min33sec

2nd: Distin Frédérique in 4h55min34sec

3e: Nyssen Natalie in 4h58min17sec

All results are available online on the Tri Sport website

http://www.sport-timing-caraibes.com/web/resultats.htm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/course-trail-du-credit-mutuel-un-grand-bravo-a-tous-les-participants-et-aux-organisateurs/