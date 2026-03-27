RAFFLE: Final stretch for the SXM Animal Collective raffle | FAXINFO

Only two days left to try your luck and support animal welfare. The SXM Animal Collective is holding its charity raffle drawing tomorrow, Saturday, March 28, at 16 p.m. at the Aux Mets Tissés restaurant in Hope Estate. Tickets, priced at €5, are still available (Concordia Veterinary Clinic, Cosy Store in Cul-de-Sac, Aux Mets Tissés restaurant). The funds raised will finance the care, treatment, and rescue of stray dogs on the island, where associations remain on the front lines due to the lack of shelters.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tombola-derniere-ligne-droite-pour-la-tombola-du-collectif-animaux-sxm/