Reason for Hope Foundation to Launch Inaugural “Bring Ya Best” Invitational Basketball Tournament in St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Reason for Hope Foundation will host the inaugural Bring Ya Best, BYB, Invitational Basketball Tournament from July 12 to 18, 2026, at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium in St. Maarten.

The week-long tournament will bring together teams from across the Caribbean, North America and beyond for what organizers intend to develop into one of the region’s leading basketball events.

According to Reason for Hope Foundation President Shabazz Buchanan, the tournament is designed to provide high-level competition while creating opportunities for young athletes to gain exposure and advance their basketball careers.

“The primary objective is to provide exposure for talented players,” Buchanan said. “We are bringing scouts and coaches from the United States to evaluate athletes, with the hope of creating pathways to college and professional basketball opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.”

Founded in 2024, the Reason for Hope Foundation focuses on youth development, community empowerment and creating opportunities through sports, education and positive engagement initiatives. The BYB Tournament represents the foundation’s first major international sporting event.

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Teams confirmed for the tournament include representatives from Aruba, Canada, the United States, St. Kitts and Nevis through Achievers Elite, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, including Virgin Gorda and Tortola, Haiti and Dominica. An additional team from the U.S. Virgin Islands is also being considered.

Buchanan said several participating teams have never competed in St. Maarten before, adding to the regional and international character of the event.

“We have a great variety of teams and cultures coming together. This tournament is not just about basketball; it’s about creating an experience that showcases St. Maarten as a sporting and tourism destination,” he said.

The tournament will also feature a prize package intended to raise the level of competition. The champion will receive US$20,000, while the runner-up will receive US$5,000 and the third-place team will receive US$2,500.

Individual awards will include US$1,000 for Tournament MVP, US$300 for the Slam Dunk Champion and US$200 for the Three-Point Shootout Champion.

“These incentives add another level of excitement and competitiveness to the event,” Buchanan said.

In addition to the games, organizers are planning nightly entertainment, giveaways and social activities to enhance the overall fan experience. The tournament will also include a Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Shootout, giving players additional opportunities to showcase their skills.

“We’re building a complete basketball experience,” Buchanan said. “From the competition and international participation to the entertainment and fan engagement, we’re creating something special.”

Admission has been set at US$8 per night for adults and US$4 per night for children. A tournament pass for all seven nights will be available for US$50. VIP packages are also being finalized and are expected to include premium seating, parking, tournament merchandise and other benefits.

Buchanan said the goal is to establish Bring Ya Best as a flagship sporting event for St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean.

“This is a tournament that promises to become one of the premier basketball events in the region,” he said. “If you love basketball, Bring Ya Best is the place to be from July 12th to July 18th.”

For more information, follow Reason for Hope BYB on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Reason for Hope Foundation

The Reason for Hope Foundation is a St. Maarten-based non-profit organization established in 2024. The foundation is dedicated to youth development, community empowerment and creating opportunities through sports, education and positive engagement initiatives.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/reason-for-hope-foundation-to-launch-inaugural-bring-ya-best-invitational-basketball-tournament-in-st-maarten