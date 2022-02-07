Recent armed robbery at a restaurant in Marigot | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Last Friday, around 8 pm, a restaurant located on the Marigot waterfront was the scene of an armed robbery.

Two hooded individuals, one of them in possession of a handgun, burst into the restaurant and forced the staff and the manager to hand over the contents of the cash register. Before fleeing on foot, the two robbers also took the personal belongings (purse and cell phone) of some of the customers who were very shocked by what they experienced.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. As soon as the alert was given, a gendarmerie patrol converged on the scene of the robbery.

An investigation has been opened.

The post Recent armed robbery at a restaurant in Marigot appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/07/recent-armed-robbery-at-a-restaurant-in-marigot/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/07/recent-armed-robbery-at-a-restaurant-in-marigot/