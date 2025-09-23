RECREATION: Discovering athletics for young people | FAXINFO

This Saturday morning, the Marigot Sports Hall will host the Kinder Joy of Moving Athletics Day, a fun and sporting event initiated by the French Athletics Federation.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., children aged 4 to 11 can get started for free to the different disciplines of theAthletics during workshops supervised by coaches from theAvenir Sportif Club of Saint-MartinAn ideal opportunity to discover running, jumping or even throwing in a friendly atmosphere accessible to all.

Call for volunteers

If you are passionate about running, jumping, throwing and want to participate in the development of athletics in the region, the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin is recruiting volunteers and offering the opportunity to become an athletics coach. Training is provided, with the possibility of civic contract for young people aged 16 to 25. _Vx

Info: [email protected] / 06 90 31 59 03

