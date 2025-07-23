RECRUITMENT: SNSM Saint-Martin is looking for lifeguards and volunteers | FAXINFO

The SNSM (National Sea Rescue Society) station in Saint-Martin is launching an appeal to anyone who wishes to get involved in maritime safety or contribute to community life.

Becoming a lifeguard doesn't require any prior experience: "The SNSM provides your training," the station specifies. For event volunteers, motivation is the only prerequisite. To meet the team and learn more, two appointments are offered each month: the second and fourth Thursdays, at 19 p.m., directly at the station in Marigot. It's also possible to contact us via the official Facebook page.

Recognized as being of public utility, the SNSM fulfills an essential mission: saving human lives at sea and on the coast, training rescuers and ensuring prevention among sea users. Unique in its role, the SNSM combines year-round coastal surveillance, maritime interventions, participation in civil security missions, and risk prevention awareness raising. Each intervention relies on the generosity of donors, as the association operates primarily through private contributions.

In Saint-Martin, joining the SNSM means becoming part of a supportive network dedicated to protecting human life. It's up to you to take the plunge…

Info: Facebook – SNSM Saint-Martin Antilles

Let's take this opportunity to salute the commitment of Arnaud Bourdier, who has just completed his term as president of SNSM Saint-Martin. His professionalism and kindness have left their mark on the station. We wish you every success in the future, with the full appreciation of the local population! May favorable winds accompany Hélène Debruge in her new presidency and the SNSM towards new horizons.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recrutement-la-snsm-saint-martin-cherche-des-sauveteurs-et-des-benevoles/