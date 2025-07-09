Recruitment: The National Police is recruiting assistant police officers to serve in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Assistant police officers provide valuable support to the national police's missions in terms of welcoming and informing users in police services, intervention and operational support in the field.

The assistant police officers in Saint-Martin are assigned to the border police and are likely to reinforce their colleagues on several missions, such as supporting operations to control entry conditions at external air, sea or land borders, and verifying the validity of transport tickets and implementing various procedures.

They assist the police in all of their missions.

Registration for the assistant police officer competition will open from from July 7, 2025 and will close on August 8, 2025. The sporting events will begin on September 8, 2025. Please note that all events will take place exclusively in Saint-Martin.

This recruitment is open to people meeting the following conditions:

– Be of French nationality and of good moral character;

– Be aged 18 and under 30 on the date of effective incorporation into a National Police training structure;

– Be in compliance with the obligations linked to national service (Defense and Citizenship Day – JDC, ex JAPD);

– Demonstrate good physical condition and good visual acuity.

– No diploma is required for this recruitment.

Interested candidates are invited to download the registration form and consult all useful information on the official website of the National Police:

https://www.police-nationale.interieur.gouv.fr/nous-rejoindre/nos-voies-dacces/devenir-policier/pa-cadet/pa

Further information can also be obtained from the following services:

– Saint-Martin Border Police Service: 0590 87 57 13

– Administrative and technical service of the National Police, allée Maurice MICAUX in Basse-Terre: 0590 99 11 25 / 0590 99 11 15

– Territorial recruitment and training service, Morne Vergain aux Abymes: 0590 47 11 60

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/recrutement-la-police-nationale-recrute-des-policiers-adjoints-pour-servir-a-saint-martin/