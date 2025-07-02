REGISTRATION ON THE ELECTORAL LIST | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community Elections Department is updating addresses to optimize election operations. A service desk is open in Grand-Case until Friday, July 4, at 19 p.m. to allow voters to confirm their postal address and submit their supporting documents. It is also possible to confirm your address via WhatsApp, email, or by dropping off documents in the Elections Department mailbox in Marigot.

As an experiment, the 1400 voters in polling station number 8 (La Savane) received a letter by post asking them to check their postal address and, if necessary, to return their proof of address to ensure they receive voting documents during election periods.

Following the information broadcast on local radio last week, the elections department has set up a permanent office at the EDF premises located on rue du cimetière in Grand-Case for voters in office 8:

From Monday June 30 to Friday July 4

From 14:30 p.m. to 19:00 p.m.

To prove your address, several options are available:

At the Elections Department behind the bus station in Marigot (pink mailbox): Public reception is open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 14:00 p.m.

By email: servicedeselections@com-saint-martin.fr

By WhatsApp: +590 690 33 61 06

You are asked to provide:

A copy of your identity document

A bill proving your place of residence (or proof of accommodation if you are staying with someone else)

The Saint-Martin Community is counting on voters to be vigilant in providing their postal address and informing the elections department.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/inscription-sur-la-liste-electorale/