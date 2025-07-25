REMINDER / Jobs-Vacations 2025: registrations are open until July 29 | FAXINFO

Young people from Saint-Martin aged 17 to 25 have a unique opportunity this summer: to join the Community for a month ofprofessional immersion. The Employment-Vacation scheme, co-financed by the European Social Fund, allows students to attend school work for four weeks in the administrative services while perceiving a remuneration.

More than just seasonal employment, this experience aims to strengthen the skills of young people and to them prepare for the world of work. Each participant will be assigned to a delegation according to the needs of the services. The initiative helps to promote young people while supporting the smooth running of public services during the summer period.

Registration is exclusively online until July 29 via the dedicated platform: saintmartin.mgcloud.fr/aides. Candidates must put together a complete file with the required supporting documents including identity document, CV, cover letter, school certificate, proof of address et accommodation certificate if necessary. Only complete files will be considered.

Families and young people are encouraged to plan ahead to avoid missing this opportunity. For any questions, you can contact us directly by email: emploivacancessupport@com-saint-martin.fr.

This program provides a gateway to working life, while offering young people the opportunity to contribute to the dynamics of the territoryAs places are limited, responsiveness is essential to land your future position this summer.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rappel-emploi-vacances-2025-les-inscriptions-sont-ouvertes-jusquau-29-juillet/