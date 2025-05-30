REMINDER / Last Kimball Gallagher concert at La Chapelle: Kimball Gallagher in concert with the young people of Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

American pianist Kimball Gallagher, acclaimed on the greatest international stages and who performed last Thursday at Pianissimo, will give a 2th and last concert at the La Chapelle Theater this Monday, June 2 at 19 p.m.

He will play alongside the young talents of Sandy Ground, as part of the actions of the St-Martin88 association.

These young people participate in artistic workshops supervised by the St-Martin88 association and the Pianissimo music school.

A regular in Saint-Martin where he has performed many times, Kimball Gallagher celebrates the talent, passion and voice of a promising new generation.

A moment of sharing and emotion not to be missed.

Come and support this wonderful initiative: music becomes a bridge between worlds, a breath of hope and social transformation.

