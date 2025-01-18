Reminder: White march in a few hours against violence in Grand Case | FAXINFO

The Prefecture publishes the following press release:

"This Saturday at 16:30 p.m. in Grand Case, the Community of Saint-Martin calls for march against violence, with the veterans football club.

Initiated in response to recent events, this march peacefully denounces criminal and irresponsible behavior, whether armed robbery or homicide, which is detrimental to the tranquility and economic prosperity of the island.

The prefect welcomes this initiative.

The State is fully mobilizedWith the Community, to provide a strong security response with the implementation of a plan to combat delinquency broken down as follows:

• intensification of investigations on ongoing cases with specialized reinforcements;

• strengthening of security of the public highway as well as lighting, particularly in Grand Case;

• quick installation of CCTV ;

• implementation of police stations, particularly in Grand Case;

• facilitation of entry and destruction of two-wheelers ;

• installation of the board rights and responsibilities of families in order to responsibility parents;

• development of the mediation.

Personalized foundations of violence among young people will also be organized during the first quarter in order to allow all social actors of Saint-Martin to contribute to the

violence prevention.

Let's mobilize all so that Saint-Martin remains the Friendly Island ! "

Faxinfo Reminder: with an white t-shirt and let's be many with one to show the population determination

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rappel-marche-blanche-dans-quelques-heures-contre-la-violence-a-grand-case/