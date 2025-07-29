Removal of Shipwreck MITSUHA SN-738108 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI hereby issues a public directive concerning the vessel MITSUHA, registration number SN-738108, a JEANNEAU Sun Magic 44 sailing yacht (length: 12.15 meters; width: 4.23 meters), currently grounded on Simpson Bay Beach, Sint Maarten, near Sr. Agnes Drive. The vessel is reportedly owned or operated by Mr. Timothy Joseph.

LEGAL BASIS

This notice is issued pursuant to the “Landsverordening houdende maatregelen tot opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand” (AB 2013, GT no. 128), which empowers the competent authority to act in cases where vessels or wrecks located in the sea or on the shoreline:

· Pose a danger to safety, health, or the environment;

· Obstruct public use of the beach or coastline;

· Require removal due to emergency weather conditions, such as during the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1 to November 30).

REASON FOR REMOVAL

The vessel currently poses an imminent threat to public safety, the natural environment, and coastal infrastructure due to its location and the ongoing hurricane season. Under the aforementioned ordinance, the Ministry is authorized to order its immediate removal.

INSTRUCTIONS TO THE OWNER/RESPONSIBLE PARTY

You are hereby ordered to:

1. Submit a salvage and removal plan for review and approval by the Department of Infrastructure Management and the Department of Maritime Affairs within 72 hours of the date of this notice.

2. Complete full removal of the vessel from Simpson Bay Beach within seven (7) days of this notice.

NON-COMPLIANCE

Should you fail to respond, submit an adequate plan, or remove the vessel within the prescribed timeframe, the Ministry will proceed with removal and destruction of the vessel without further notice.

CONTACT

Ministry of VROMI Charlon.pompier@sintmaartengov.org

Ministry of TEATT Louis.halley@sintmaartengov.org

This public notice is issued in accordance with the Landsverordening opruiming van schepen en wrakken in zee en op het zeestrand​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Removal-of-Shipwreck-MITSUHA-SN-738108.aspx