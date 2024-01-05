REPORT / Golden Rock Resort in St-Eustache: the masterpiece of a visionary | FAXINFO

Dutchman Peter Barnhoorn and his family are among the largest flower growers and traders on the planet. This lover of nature and its flora fell under the spell of our neighboring island, St-Eustache also called Statia, a few years ago.

At the end of 2018 he acquired a 20-hectare plot of land by the sea, at the foot of the ancient volcano “The Quill”, which can be seen from St-Martin on a clear day. Its initial project of individual villas will be modified to become a magnificent 5-star hotel complex, the “Golden Rock Resort” inaugurated in 2011. It was built with respect for nature and in an “eco-friendly” spirit.

For example, wastewater is purified and used to irrigate tens of thousands of plants, flowers and trees that have been planted on the estate, including more than a thousand olive trees. A large vegetable garden of 3000 mXNUMX2 produces vegetables and aromatic herbs which allow the two restaurants to be autonomous in this area. A free-range chicken farm provides the eggs that are served for breakfast and used in cooking. Electricity is largely produced via a solar farm on site and drinking water via a seawater desalination unit.

5 stars well deserved

The comfort, the quality of the bedding and the materials used in the rooms and cottages, as well as all the high-end services, justify the “5 star” classification of Golden Rock Resort. Everything is beautiful, everything is well thought out. The view of the ocean with the tumultuous islands of St-Barth and St-Martin in the distance makes you appreciate this difference and the calm of this hotel complex.

Coming to spend a weekend or a few days in Statia and in particular in this magnificent place is a complete change of scenery which allows you to recharge your batteries in peace and quiet.

We will appreciate the huge swimming pool, the sports & fitness room, the futsal, tennis, basketball and paddle courts, the children's play areas, the mini-golf, the beach of the artificial lake with sea water, the multiple hiking trails including one that leads into the tropical forest of the crater.

https://www.goldenrockresort.com Tél: +599 3183348

email: info@goldenrockresort.com

Saint-Eustache: one of the rare preserved Caribbean islands

Located 60 km south of Saint-Martin, the surface area of ​​St-Eustache “Statia” is 21 km2 and has 3500 inhabitants.

With green tourism mainly made up of diving enthusiasts and hiking enthusiasts, Statia is far from mass tourism. So don't expect to find lots of shops, miles of sandy beaches or vibrant nightlife.

In Statia, there are only a few hundred vehicles, which means that traffic jams are non-existent. It is one of the rare Caribbean islands still intact and preserved from “modernism”.

On the other hand, it is full of peaceful and protected nature. The locals are very welcoming. Safety-wise, no worries, you can sleep with the windows open, like in Saint-Martin 40 years ago.

There you'll also find 2 ancient volcanoes, 21 forts and outposts, a botanical garden, more than a dozen hiking trails in Quill and Boven national parks, old cemeteries, a restored old town, and a marine park with the best dive sites in the Caribbean. Here is an overview of this little paradise.

History

The first inhabitants were the Caribs (from South America) who emigrated from the Amazon basin and migrated to northern Venezuela via the Lesser Antilles. At the beginning of the 20th century, traces of settlement were discovered at Golden Rock and Orange Bay. Several pre-Columbian sites have been found on the island, including the site called the “Golden Rock Site”.

Statia is an island apart, which thanks to its status as a free port and its arms trade, helped future Americans fighting against England to obtain independence. Thus Statia was the first international territory to recognize American independence.

It is an island steeped in history which was also a transit point for slavery.

Today Statia, which has more goats than inhabitants, is an attraction for nature lovers, for hikers who want to conquer its extinct volcano “The Quill”, and for diving fans who want to discover the world beneath. -multicolored sailor in dazzling reefs and galleon wrecks. It is also a haven of peace near us, to simply rest in peace. Where the world can't find you.

A visiter absolument.

By boat: Makana Ferries, twice a day. https://makanaferryservice.com/

By plane: Winair, 2 to 3 flights per day. https://www.winair.sx/

Makana Ferry Service

Makana Ferry Services began in the fall of 2021. The Makana Ferry team is a family-owned business with extensive experience in the passenger and cargo shipping industries.

For more than 30 years, this company has been providing its services between Anguilla and Saint Martin. They created Makana and expanded their network to Saba, Statia and Saint Kitts.

Makana understood the importance of these maritime connections for the development of Saint-Martin and its surrounding islands which come to obtain supplies there. This company, a pioneer in this field, is involved in improving connections and regional tourism by facilitating access to Saba, Statia, St. Kitts and soon other neighboring islands.

Ship

The M/V Makana is a 72-foot Saber catamaran-style fast ferry, carrying 150 passengers on two decks: a lower main deck, an upper deck with covered and uncovered space. The ship, fully air-conditioned (bring a woolen blanket), is equipped with a bar with non-alcoholic drinks and will have Wi-Fi connection in the near future.

There are 2 departures per day from Bobby’s Marina Philipsburg to Saba/Statia.

Tel: +1 264-497-6164.

Website: https://makanaferryservice.com

