Results of the 2024 Dauphin Telecom Golf Trophy | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, this highly sought-after competition attracted 60 players to Mullet Bay for one of the flagship events of the golf season.

This edition saw the participation of 11 golfers from the Dutch side, as well as our friendly friend Glenford Gumbs from Anguilla. The course, greener than ever, had been properly prepared by the Mullet Bay Golf Course team. However, a few traps awaited the participants, particularly in the tall grass along the fairway (roughs) and on the greens, known for their "unplayable" character at the moment.

Part of the Dauphin Telecom marketing and sales team also got involved to help organize this great golf celebration.

From 8:15 am, in splendid and windless weather, the 15 groups set off simultaneously (shotgun) on the course, in a friendly and festive atmosphere, as every year. Some of them took care to bring a few cold Heineken 0.00 non-alcoholic beers offered by Divico, one of the co-sponsors of the event.

After 4 hours the fastest groups returned to the clubhouse, all happy to rest in the shade and drink. The last participants finished their 18 holes a little later, before heading to Mario's Bistrot at the Cliff, where a warm buffet awaited them before the awards ceremony.

On the sportsmen's menu specially prepared by Mario: Caesar salad, fusilli salad, grilled chicken breasts and slider (mini-hamburger).

Awards ceremony and highlights

Around 14:00 p.m., the winners were revealed thanks to the work of Fred and Jonathan N. who checked the 60 scorecards for over an hour. The awards ceremony could begin.

The big winner in all categories in gross score was none other than the always smiling and experienced Yawo Nyuiadzi, who brought back an impressive card of 78 (+8 over par), a real feat on this tricky course. It should be noted that Yawo had done better a few years ago with a score of 70 at Mullet Bay in competition.

For the first time, an auction of lots offered by sponsors took place, the proceeds of which were donated in full to the Tamarins association. Note the very touching gesture of Glenford Gumbs from Anguilla who gave a $50 bill to the Tamarins to participate in this operation with his heart.

Finally, a draw for scorecards allowed the luckiest participants to leave with numerous prizes generously offered by the event sponsors.

Dauphin Telecom and the Tamarins would like to thank the following companies and businesses for their help and contribution to the success of this event:

Air Antilles, Air Caraïbes, Aurora Golf Anguilla, Bistrot Caraïbes, Divico and Heineken 0.00, Faxinfo, IRE Vacations, K-beach Club, Kazla Design, KKô, La Cigale, La Folie, Maison de la Literie, Mario's Bistrot, Monoprix, Mullet Bay Golf, Rendez-Vous Lounge, SXM Cigars, The Art Box Gallery, The Friendly Books, The Platinum Room, Valentino Beach residence Anguilla, Le Waï Plage and the Tamarins office for their perfect organization.

Full results

Winner of the Dauphin Telecom Trophy 2024 – Yawo Nyuiadzi

1st Overall Net – Arun Jagtiani

Women

1st Brut – Elodie Royère

1st Net – Brigitte Doto

Gentlemen Series A

1st Brut – Yawo Nyuiadzi

1st Net – Jean-Paul Clerc

Gentlemen Series B

1st Brut – Patrice Enoch

1st Net – Hervé Thibaudeau

Gentlemen Series C

1st Brut – Arun Jagtiani

1st Net – Laurent Cathelot

Ladies Long Drive Competition: Benedicte Bichot

Gentlemen's Long Drive Competition: Ludovic Brun (242m)

Precision competition: Brigitte Doto

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/resultats-trophee-golf-dauphin-telecom-2024/