RETROSPECTIVE 2024: A changing Saint-Martin economy | FAXINFO

The year 2024 marks a turning point for the economy of Saint-Martin, between new dynamics and structural challenges

Air Antilles: an ambitious rebirth

After months of uncertainty, Air Antilles resumed its flights in August, with a reinforced fleet including an ATR 72-600 and a Twin Otter DHC6-400. Under the chairmanship of Jérôme Arnaud and the management of Samuel Braconnier, the company is offering increased rotations and a morning Saint-Martin/Pointe-à-Pitre connection from January 6, 2025. An attractive family offer confirms its ambition to become a must in regional transport.

In early December, the Competition Authority imposed 14,5 million euros in fines on Air Caraïbes and the former operating company of Air Antilles, the CAIRE group, for illegal price agreements between 2015 and 2019. This fine prompted “New Air Antilles” to reassure that it is not affected by this sanction.

Spotlight: towards a “Made in St-Martin” label?

The 4th edition of Spotlight, organized by the CCISM, attracted 642 visitors and promoted local crafts. The idea of ​​a “Made in Saint-Martin” label is emerging to promote local talent.

European funds: anticipating a decrease

The 2021-2027 programming shows a reduced envelope of 84 million euros, compared to 100 million previously. Priorities such as infrastructure and education are identified, but local actors will have to propose ambitious projects to benefit from them.

Between renewed ambitions and challenges, the coming months will be decisive for Saint-Martin. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-economie-saint-martinoise-en-mutation-lannee-2024-marque-un-tournant-pour-leconomie-de-saint-martin-entre-nouvelles-dynamiques-et-defis-structurels/