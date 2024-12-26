RETROSPECTIVE 2024 / Culture: a memorable year for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The year 2024 marked Saint-Martin with cultural effervescence and initiatives strengthening its unique identity.

The 4th edition of the Gastronomy Festival celebrated the island’s culinary richness, with local and international chefs showcasing the guavaberry, this year’s flagship product. On the festivities side, the Best Weekend and Bacchanal Sunday lit up Marigot, with vibrant performances from local artists like rising star Sacha Mussington and emerging Tamillia.

The island also hosted a stopover by the Writings of the Americas Festival, highlighting Caribbean and French-speaking authors; a high point for local literature.

2024 was also marked by two major disappearances. Ruby Bute, an emblematic artist from Saint-Martin, and Maryse Condé, a literary icon of the Caribbean, have left a void. A vibrant tribute to Maryse Condé was organized by the United Women Book Club, celebrating her timeless work, and Ruby Bute was also celebrated in a colorful tribute entitled “A Love Letter to Our Dear Ruby,” at the Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friar's Bay.

Finally, the Community and its partners have made progress in their work to take into account linguistic and cultural specificities in education on the territory, which should result in the signing of an agreement in 2025 with National Education.

Between gastronomy, literature and heritage, 2024 has confirmed Saint-Martin as a dynamic crossroads of Caribbean culture. _AK

