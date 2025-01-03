RETROSPECTIVE 2024 / Dutch side: a year of transformations and celebrations | FAXINFO

In 2024, Sint Maarten was marked by political upheavals and significant advances.

The year began with uncertainty and even political instability. After the general elections in January, a fragile government coalition emerged. But internal dissensions led to new elections in August. Luc Mercelina, leader of URSM, was finally reappointed as Prime minister, symbolizing a quest for stability for the territory.

In November, the delivery of the new terminal of Princess Juliana International Airport was celebrated in the presence of the former sovereign Beatrix of the Netherlands. This emblematic project, combining modernity and resilience in the face of bad weather, earned the airport the title of “Best Airport in the Caribbean” at the Caribbean Travel Awards. This achievement illustrates Sint-Maarten’s ability to project itself towards an ambitious future.

Another notable fact: the announcement of the adoption of the Caribbean florin, which will replace the Netherlands Antilles guilder in March 2025. This new currency symbolizes the strengthened cooperation between Sint Maarten and Curaçao, reflecting their heritage and shared ambition. It should be noted that its production is now entrusted to Canadian, Swedish and Maltese suppliers, after nearly 230 years of production by the Royal Netherlands Mint.

2024 will be remembered as a year of challenges and successes for Sint Maarten, demonstrating its dynamism and resilience. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/retrospective-2024-dutch-side-une-annee-de-transformations-et-de-celebrations/