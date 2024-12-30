RETROSPECTIVE 2024 / Education: a year of challenges and opportunities | FAXINFO

The year 2024 was marked by major advances but also many challenges for education in Saint-Martin.

The proposed law on the teaching of regional languages, adopted in June, is a historic step for the Overseas Territories. It now requires all schools to systematically offer this teaching, thus promoting the recognition and promotion of local linguistic identities. This is an essential step forward for territories such as Saint-Martin, where Saint Martin English and Creole often dominate in many homes.

In terms of infrastructure, after a hectic start to the school year, the first 11 classes of new college in Quartier d’Orléans were inaugurated, with modern facilities for students and teachers. At the same time, work on the future college 900 from Savanne are advancing, promising a better distribution of troops on the island.

La SEGPA of Mont des Accords college also opened its doors this year, offering tailored support to students experiencing academic difficulties. With its specialized sections and work placements, this program opens up new perspectives for young people seeking professional qualifications.

Finally, with its 3rd edition, the Festival of languages, arts and cultures has established itself as an unmissable event, celebrating the richness of the island's multilingualism and multiculturalism. A year of contrasts, but one that brings hope for education in Saint-Martin. _AK

