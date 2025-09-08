Road closures on Monday and Tuesday in connection with the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year | Government of Sint Maarten

A number of road closures will be in place on Monday, September 8 and Tuesday, September 9 for the annual traditional Opening of the new Parliamentary Year.

The Wilhelminastraat in front of the House of Parliament will be closed on Monday, September 8 from 15.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The closure is in connection with a rehearsal for the personnel from the various uniformed services, who will be participating in the honor guard and parade on the occasion of the opening of the new Parliamentary Year as well as some other preparations.

Back Street and Front Street including connecting side roads will be closed on Tuesday, September 10 from 6.00 hrs. to 12.00 hrs. This is in connection with the official ceremonies for the opening of the new Parliamentary Year.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Road-closures-on-Monday-and-Tuesday-in-connection-with-the-Opening-of-the-New-Parliamentary-Year.aspx