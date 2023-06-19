ROAD CONTROL: A major road safety operation carried out by the gendarmes on Tuesday June 20 | FAXINFO

As announced in our Friday edition, a major road safety operation will take place on Tuesday June 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Rambaud. This initiative is led by the national gendarmerie with the aim of guaranteeing your safety and that of all road users.

During this period, a fixed control point will be established by the competent authorities. All vehicles will be subject to systematic checks to ensure compliance with road safety standards. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/controle-routier-une-importante-operation-de-securite-routiere-menee-par-les-gendarmes-mardi-20-juin/