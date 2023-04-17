ROAD SAFETY: 21 offenses noted during the Easter weekend | FAXINFO

The gendarmes carried out several checks on the roads of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, during the long Easter weekend, in order to fight against dangerous road behavior.

Twenty-one offenses were noted by the police, including 4 driving under the influence of an alcoholic state, 1 driving under the influence of narcotics, 1 excessive speed, 8 faulty seat belts, 3 failure to wear a helmet, 3 driving without a driver's license and 1 refusal to comply.

As a reminder, refusal to comply is punishable by two years' imprisonment and a fine of €15 and may be accompanied by the following additional penalties: suspension of the driving license for up to 000 years, work of interest general, cancellation of the driver's license, confiscation of the vehicle and penalties of day-fine".

A word to you … _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-21-infractions-relevees-durant-le-week-end-pascal/