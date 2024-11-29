Road safety: A fresco to transmit essential values | FAXINFO

The inauguration of the Ride for Life mural in Rambaud marks a key step in the fight against road insecurity in Saint-Martin. Created by the artist ESPA, inspired by his personal story, this work transmits intergenerational values ​​and invites reflection on the tragedies caused by irresponsible behavior.

Margaux Benaziz, a middle school student at Mont des Accords and initiator of the slogan "Ride for Life", was present, accompanied by educational stakeholders who support civic engagement. Deputy Prefect Vincent Berton recalled the seriousness of road accidents, calling for a collective awakening, while Vice-Rector Harry Christophe praised the educational impact of the fresco. Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, insisted on the responsibility of each user. A QR code integrated into the work provides access to educational resources, reinforcing its educational role. The Jeunesse Soualiga association also announced the screening of a short film on road safety in schools from January 2025. This fresco is not just a work of art: it is an educational tool and a strong symbol to encourage respect, love and collective responsibility. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-une-fresque-pour-transmettre-des-valeurs-essentielles/