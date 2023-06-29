ROAD SAFETY / Distribution of helmets in Grand-Case: encouraging young people to protect themselves! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin represented by its president, Louis Mussington organized a distribution of protective helmets in Grand-Case, Monday, June 26, at the end of the day.

Carried by the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention, CLSPD, under the impetus of the elected representatives and of Hénoc Patrick and his team responsible for proposing actions in the field, this initiative was launched within the framework of road safety awareness.

Through this operation encouraged by the President of the Community, it is a question of raising awareness among young people in each district of the challenges of road safety and the protection of two-wheeler drivers by wearing helmets.

The distribution will continue in other districts, in particular Colombier very soon.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-distribution-de-casques-a-grand-case-inciter-les-jeunes-a-se-proteger/