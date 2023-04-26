ROAD SAFETY: Drivers of two-wheelers transporting children in the sights of the gendarmerie | FAXINFO

A two-wheeler control operation, called "Faraday" was carried out yesterday morning in Savane by sixteen gendarmes to fight again and again against road insecurity.

During this operation which lasted one hour in the straight line of the Savannah, fourteen two-wheelers, five cars and twenty-four individuals were checked by the police. The military found five driver's license defects, five insurance defects, one helmet defect and four license plate defects. Note that the gendarmes suffered a new refusal to comply. The driver was eventually arrested and taken into custody. At the end of the check, five scooters were seized. The operation carried out yesterday morning had “the main objective of preventing the safe transport of children on two-wheelers”, specifies the captain of the gendarmerie, François Deneufgermain. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-les-pilotes-de-deux-roues-transportant-des-enfants-dans-le-viseur-de-la-gendarmerie/