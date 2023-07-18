ROAD SAFETY: Driving license automatically suspended for motorists under the influence of narcotics | FAXINFO

Against "the scourge" of narcotics while driving, the government decided to toughen the tone last Monday by announcing its intention to make automatic the suspension of the license in case of driving under the influence of drugs.

The government wants to "severely punish addictive behavior" and make "automatic the suspension of the license in the event of driving under the influence of narcotics", indicated last Monday the Prime Minister at the end of the Interministerial Committee for road safety.

Those who take to the road after having consumed drugs will lose eight points on their driving license, against six currently and will have to undergo a compulsory internship.

Until now, when the police control an individual under the influence of narcotics while driving a vehicle, they proceed to the retention of the driving license and sending the report to the prefect. It is then up to him to implement or not, within 120 hours after the retention of the license, the suspension procedure as in the case of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding greater than or equal to 40 km/h, or in the event of refusal to comply.

If the prefect therefore has the choice for the moment to suspend a driving license, “tomorrow he will have to”, insisted the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

The period of administrative suspension of the license (by order) may be up to six months and be extended to 1 year in the event of an accident resulting in death or bodily injury, or refusal to submit to checks.

Currently, driving after using drugs means risking up to 2 years in prison and a €4 fine. The suspension of the permit for a maximum period of 500 years is already provided for, with no possible adjustment outside the professional activity. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-le-permis-de-conduire-automatiquement-suspendu-pour-les-automobilistes-sous-lemprise-de-stupefiants/