ROAD SAFETY “Free 2 Live Longer”: a prevention campaign to raise awareness among young people about driving motorized two-wheelers | FAXINFO

In parallel with the reinforcement of road checks throughout the territory where zero tolerance will be applied, a new communication campaign on road safety was presented to the press on Monday 12 October by the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton and the deputy chief of staff, in charge of the security aspect at the Prefecture, Marion Gonzalez Durili.

For this new awareness campaign, posters inspired by the world of manga with the slogan "Free 2 Live Longer", in other words "Free to live longer" are aimed at young people aged 7 to 20, and especially two-wheeler riders. Riding a motorcycle or scooter can be an exhilarating experience, but it is important to also be aware of the risks involved. This prevention campaign will run for four weeks starting on October 15. The posters translated into French, English, Spanish and Creole will be distributed on social networks as well as in the written press and bus shelters.

During the presentation, Vincent Berton repeated it again, the accident figures in Saint-Martin are very bad with in 2024, a 60% increase in accidents, 48% of injuries and 70% of hospitalizations. Too many serious, even fatal accidents on scooters or motorcycles are to be deplored on the territory. This new prevention campaign will perhaps encourage the youth of Saint-Martin to adopt good behavior on the road and to wear safety equipment. "Free 2 Live Longer"!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-free-2-live-longer-une-campagne-de-prevention-pour-sensibiliser-les-jeunes-a-la-conduite-des-deux-roues-motorises/