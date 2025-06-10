Road safety in the Orléans district: middle school students made aware of the dangers of two-wheelers | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, Roche Gravée Middle School in Moho was transformed into a road safety village for a day. 134 Year 5 students participated in a series of practical and immersive workshops, specially designed to raise awareness of the risks associated with using two-wheeled vehicles. This initiative was led by the Up Rising Social Center, in partnership with the school and several stakeholders in the field.

In the schoolyard, the students circulated in small groups through the various stands staffed by professionals from the gendarmerie, the French First Aid Association of Saint-Martin (AFPS 978), a driving school, a mechanics teacher, and a psychologist specializing in treating victims of two-wheeled accidents. The point here is to remind everyone that the road is neither a game nor a circuit, and that every action counts.

During the thirty-minute workshops, the middle school students learned about the world of two-wheeled professions, life-saving techniques, insurance requirements, and best practices for cycling, scooter riding, or even walking. A highlight was the screening of the short film "Une nuit d'enfer" (A Night of Hell) by the Jeunesse Soualiga association, followed by an engaging debate on violence, responsibilities, and consequences.

“This type of action responds to a need that we observe on the ground,” summarizes Luiggy Delor, coordinator of the social center. “The idea is also to change the way young people look at two-wheelers.” And to perhaps initiate new vocations in complete safety. _Vx

