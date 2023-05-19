ROAD SAFETY: Launch of the “Put in On” artistic photography contest! | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, May 16, the press conference was held to launch the artistic photography contest "Put In On" (Put on your helmet and take a picture of yourself) at the Collège de la Roche Gravée de Moho in Quartier d'Orléans in presence of the Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands Vincent Berton and road safety actors in Saint-Martin.

Saint Martin mourns many young people involved in road traffic accidents every year. Not wearing a helmet is the leading cause of death.

Accompaniment to an awareness of the wearing of safety equipment is essential to empower users of two-wheelers.

In this context, a photography competition is launched for the public aged 12 to 30, users of two-wheelers (motorcycle and bicycle)

What are the two ways to enter the contest?

1) Take an artistic photograph featuring a helmeted motorcyclist or a helmeted cyclist to promote compliance with road safety rules.

2) Take an artistic photograph featuring a helmeted motorcyclist and a helmeted passenger to promote compliance with road safety rules

Who can participate in the competition?

The competition is open to people aged 12 to 30 or parents and children residing in the territorial community of Saint-Martin.

What are the terms and conditions of the competition?

Each participant has their photo taken with their motorcycle or bicycle with safety equipment (helmet and regulatory clothing).

Vehicles (bicycle or motorcycle or motorized scooter) must be stationary.

Artistic photography respects the highway code and is taken in a safe and regulatory framework.

For minors, parental authorization or the legal representative's participation in the photographic competition is mandatory.

Ability to apply effects (filters, etc.) to photographs.

The different photography formats accepted are: Jpeg, jpg, png and PDF.

Photographs must be in high resolution (very good quality).

Each participant must specify their contact details in the e-mail: surname, first name, age, address and telephone number.

Only one photo submission is allowed per participant.

The photograph is sent to the e-mail address: securiteroutiere97150@gmail.com

Launch and registration of the contest from Tuesday, May 16 to Wednesday, June 7.

The winners will have one month from Saturday June 17, 2023 to collect their prize (helmet and customization) in the stores identified at the end of the ceremony. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-lancement-du-concours-de-photographie-artistique-put-in-on/