ROAD SAFETY: Local stakeholders invited to submit their proposals before May 15th | FAXINFO

The Prefecture has just launched the 2026 call for projects Departmental road safety action plan (PDASR). The objective is to provide financial and material support to local prevention initiatives in order to reduce accidents and fatalities on the roads.



This approach is part of the National priority given to road safetyThis applies to local authorities, state services, associations, businesses, legal entities, or any structure with a SIRET numberThe projects will have to meet the following requirements: issues identified for the period 2023-2027, in particular the fight against risky behaviors such as alcohol, drugs, speeding, or using a cell phone while driving. Actions in favor of two-wheeler, soft mobility, workplace safety, or even the raising awareness among seniors will also be carefully examined. Road safety initiatives aimed at young people will be particularly valued.

Project leaders have until Friday, May 15th at 23:59 PM to submit their application, either in paper or electronic format. Applications must detail the proposed activity, its target audience, its timeline, and its provisional budget. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. funding This may take the form of material support, direct payment to service providers, or, more rarely, a grant paid to the project leader. actions selected will be the subject of agreement with the prefectureAll practical details are available on the website of the State services in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin: urlr.me/6wbApV

Info: cabinet-prefet@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-les-acteurs-locaux-invites-a-proposer-leurs-actions-avant-le-15-mai/