ROAD SAFETY: Motorized two-wheelers in the sights of the gendarmes | FAXINFO

A new two-wheeler control operation called “Faraday” was carried out last Wednesday in the Cul-de-Sac sector by the gendarmes to continue to fight against road insecurity.

During this operation, the police noted several traffic violations. So, eight scooters were intercepted for four failures to wear a safety helmet, four registration plate failures and one insurance failure.

Following the inspection, four scooters were subject to administrative immobilization.

Automatic pistol found in car

Also during a traffic stop carried out earlier in the week, police discovered an automatic pistol during a search of a vehicle. It's number 28th seizure of a firearm since the beginning of the year.

“We will continue our control and search operations for illegally held weapons,” warns the lieutenant-colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind. _AF

