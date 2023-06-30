ROAD SAFETY: Officials continue their preventive actions | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, June 27 in the prefecture, a press point was held on the actions carried out and to come appearing in the Road Safety Action Plan.

By way of preamble, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, announced the validation of the Road Safety Action Plan which will be posted on the prefecture's website so that Saint-Martinois are aware of it.

In said plan, prevention measures will be put in place such as access to Highway Code courses in partnership with driving schools for the inhabitants of Sandy Ground and Quartier d'Orléans (City Policy) or the second phase of the helmet customization competition, the award ceremony of which will take place at the beginning of July at the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground and whose votes closed on June 28. A photo competition for the creation of educational materials on road safety is also planned. On the event side, the State will support the organizers in making significant commitments such as offering free breathalyzers to the public. During the last edition of the SXM Festival, a road safety stand was already present. As a reminder, four deaths are to be deplored for the 1st quarter of the year 2023, a sad figure equivalent to the entire previous year. If an improvement is noted in the second quarter of 2023, the causes of accidents still seem the same: excessive speed, alcohol, narcotics and lack of protection for two-wheelers. The preventive action concerning the recent checks at Rambaud was intended to make an impression, to modify behavior: "it is on the details that we will be able to change things" declared Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer who shared his surprise to discover drivers approaching control without a seat belt fastened. More details on the other actions in a future edition. _Vx

