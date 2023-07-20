ROAD SAFETY: Presentation of helmets to the winners of the “Put in on” competition | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning took place at the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground the award ceremony for the "Put in on" artistic photography competition. which aimed to raise awareness among young people in each neighborhood of the challenges of road safety and the protection of two-wheeler drivers by wearing helmets.

Intended for to make young people aware of the wearing of equipment suitable for two-wheelers in general and that of helmets in particular, the competitors in the competition had to take an artistic photograph featuring a helmeted motorcyclist and a helmeted passenger or a helmeted cyclist for the promotion compliance with road safety rules, the jury paying particular attention to the equipment: the helmet, but also the gloves, the jacket and the closed shoes.

Two of the winners in the “Men” and “Women” categories attended the award ceremony in the presence of the Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the Vice-Rector Harry Christophe, the Director of Services of the Cabinet of the Prefect, Julien Marie, the DSC assistant Fabienne Monmanrson, the president of the AMAN association, Miguel Mingau and the Territorial adviser Marc Gerald Ménard.

As explained by the mission manager of National Education, Andy Armongon, the purpose of the experiment was to take a picture with all the protective equipment necessary for the use of a two-wheeler.

Yoean Lake, volunteer deputy constable and Julia Rebroin, school psychologist, brilliant winners, were presented with a full-face helmet and two vouchers for a personalized design by a professional respectively from the hands of the vice-rector, Harry Christophe and the delegate prefect, Vincent Berton .

The other two winners in the “Family” and “Cycling” categories who were absent from the prize-giving also won a protective helmet.

The prefecture would like to thank Mad Design, Eugène Moto and Trisport for their contribution to the competition dedicated to road safety.

Please note that the photos of the various winners will be the subject of a poster campaign as part of Road Safety awareness on various media (bus stop, magazine, press, etc.) and on social networks. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-remise-de-casques-aux-laureats-du-concours-put-in-on/