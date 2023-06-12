ROAD SAFETY / Road checks at Anse des Sables: 4 scooters immobilized! | FAXINFO

Park guide walks gendarmes carried out a major two-wheeler checks at Anse des Sables last Thursday. Many infractions were noted which resulted in the immobilization of four scooters.

Among the serious accidents to be deplored since the beginning of 2023, a significant part concerns two-wheelers, which are very exposed on the road. Faced with dangerous behavior, the police have decided to intensify controls. Thus, last Thursday, at Anse des Sables, the gendarmes noted a total of 24 offenses which resulted in the immobilization of four vehicles. Otherwise, two driver's license faults, a telephone on the handlebars, three insurance faults, four non-wearing of a helmet, four license plate faults, one non-mutation of gray card, three transport of minors in a dumpster of a truck and a slick tire were observed by the gendarmes. This is the assessment of the control operation which will certainly call for others… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-controles-routiers-a-lanse-des-sables-4-scooters-immobilises/