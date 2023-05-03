ROAD SAFETY / Road checks: several violations noted during the weekend of May 1 | FAXINFO

The police are not weakening to avoid offenses and deaths on the roads of Saint-Martin, as evidenced by the numerous road control operations that took place during the long weekend of May 1st.

On the many checks organized in Saint-Martin and on the sister island of Saint-Barthélemy throughout the weekend, the gendarmes noted 11 offenses, the most serious of which are driving under narcotics, refusal to comply, driving without a driver's license and five uses of the telephone while driving. It should also be noted that two other people were fined for a lack of insurance and not wearing a helmet.

Other operations of the same type are to be expected in the coming days, in particular during the long weekend of May 8. On good terms… _AF

