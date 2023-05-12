ROAD SAFETY: Speak up! | FAXINFO

A suggestion, a remark to improve road safety in Saint-Martin? The suggestion box is at your disposal!

Road safety is everyone's business. The prefecture wishes to involve the population in the development of the "road safety" action plan for Saint-Martin.

A suggestion box in the form of an e-mail address cabinet-prefet@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr is therefore made available to the public until 2 June next in order to collect the best ideas in connection with the axes and road safety issues available on the site https://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Actualites/Securite-routiere-Sauvez-ceuX-que-j-M

The prefecture, in collaboration with all the partners, will study the comments and the best ideas to integrate them into Saint-Martin's "road safety" action plan. Participation is open to everyone.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-prenez-la-parole/