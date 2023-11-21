ROAD SAFETY: The gendarmerie increases checks on the territory | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin gendarmes carried out several preventive and repressive road checks across the four corners of the island throughout the weekend. And the observation is clear.

Zero tolerance for violations of the Highway Code. This is the message that the police wanted to convey by increasing the number of preventive and repressive road checks in the territory last Saturday and Sunday. The objective? Fight against traffic offenses and in particular driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

The first check took place on Saturday morning, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Numerous offenses were noted including eight vehicles with dark-tinted windows, eight failures to wear seat belts, excessive speed, two uses of the telephone while driving, one failure to have a license plate, three failures to wear a helmet. safety and immobilization of a two-wheeler.

Note that the gendarmes suffered a “serious refusal to comply from a two-wheeler pilot”, specifies lieutenant-colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind.

Several lines in a state of alcohol recorded in Bellevue

Sunday, November 19, from midnight to 4 a.m., the gendarmes carried out a new road check in the Bellevue sector. “We noted three driving under the influence of a criminal alcoholic state and three others for a fourth class infraction,” indicates the commander of the gendarmerie of the Northern Islands. Another motorist was checked even though his driving license had been withheld, as was a driver whose vehicle was immobilized.

“Driving without a license can land people in detention. This is the case today [Sunday, editor's note] where we transferred a man to Guadeloupe to be incarcerated there for several months following a 2021 judgment from the Basse-Terre criminal court,” recalls the lieutenant-colonel. To the wise… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-la-gendarmerie-multiplie-les-controles-sur-le-territoire/