ROAD SAFETY: The socio-professional community is also involved in the action plan | FAXINFO

Road safety prevention actions are not limited to young people. The socio-professional world is fully committed to the cause and actively participates in the launch of the action plan recently validated by officials.

Conference-debate of 2h30 with significant awareness, training in road safety, help from the CGSS for the development of a single prevention document on the same theme, actions are multiplying so that road safety in the territory of Saint -Martin becomes a priority for everyone. A Frequently Asked Questions was also launched last May in Saint-Martinois. Among the subjects raised by the population, the development of the road network (sidewalk, cycle paths, speed bumps, railings), public transport (bus), the increase in repression and the use of networks social networks for better dissemination of awareness campaigns in several languages. During the road safety action plan press conference, Maître Sandrine Jabouley-Delahaye presented the prevention poster that will soon be put in place in companies (including car rentals and construction vehicles), with an obligation morality on the part of entrepreneurs, document produced in partnership with the CCISM, the prefecture, the Collectivity, FipCom, the order of lawyers – bar association of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, France Victimes 978. The slogan of the he display advocating, among other things, sobriety at the wheel, the non-use of the telephone, the fastening of the seat belt, the wearing of helmets and safety protections, is without appeal: The leading cause of fatal accidents at work, the road risk is a professional risk in its own right. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-la-communaute-socio-professionnelle-simplique-egalement-dans-le-plan-daction/