ROAD SAFETY: Too many accidents, police will be more severe during checks | FAXINFO

Following the poor figures recorded since the beginning of the year in terms of accidents on the road network, the gendarmerie has decided to intensify checks, as was the case last Friday at the Agrément roundabout.

To make an even greater impression, gendarmes and territorial police officers accompanied by representatives of the prefect's office carried out a road check at the Agrément roundabout last Friday morning.

The first in a long list designed to hunt down bad behavior on the part of many motorists who think they can do whatever they want on the road. The relentless hunt for reckless drivers will therefore intensify, as Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez, head of the Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy gendarmerie command, who was present during the check, explains to us. "It is clear that road insecurity is increasing sharply on the road network. The toll of accidents, injuries and hospitalizations is really bad," he emphasizes before continuing, "There is a desire on the part of the prefectural authority and Prefect Vincent Berton to show that we are going to be much more present and more severe on the road. Unfortunately, if we do not take a serious turn, it is the health of the population that will suffer. Saint-Martin must remain a Friendly Island on which we remain alive for as long as possible.

In parallel with the reinforcement of controls in all four corners of the island, we will also organize prevention operations for the benefit of schools and young people. To this end, we are working hand in hand with the territorial police for the safety of the population." _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routere-trop-daccidents-les-gendarmes-vont-faire-preuve-de-plus-de-severite-lors-des-controles/