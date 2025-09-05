ROAD SAFETY: Two-wheeler destruction operation | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, several motorized two-wheelers were destroyed in Saint-Martin as part of legal proceduresThe operation, carried out under the joint authority of the prefect and the public prosecutor, is part of the fight against road insecurity.

These destructions concern vehicles seized for various reasons, such as lack of a license, insurance or license plate, but also for not wearing a helmet, urban rodeos or even using a two-wheeler to commit offenses. Each seizure is subject to criminal or administrative proceedings before resulting in the vehicle being taken out of circulation.

Beyond the sanction, the stated objective is to send a clear signal. These operations have a deterrent purpose and will be renewed as necessaryThe authorities remind us that everyday safety depends on respecting the traffic rules and that the State intends to maintain a firm response to dangerous behavior, in Saint-Martin as in Saint-Barthélemy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-operation-de-destruction-de-deux-roues/