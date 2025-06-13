ROAD SAFETY: Two-wheeler inspections: the State mobilized after two tragedies | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, Route Nationale 7 near La Savane was the scene of a major traffic check, conducted by the National Gendarmerie with the visible support of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély and Sub-Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau. Behind the formal presence, a clear desire: to put an end to a series of tragic human events on the roads of Saint-Martin.

"We haven't had any road deaths this year. And now, one after the other, a father, then a son. We urgently need to put an end to this string of deadly weekends," said the prefect, deeply moved by these tragedies. "Next weekend is Father's Day. We don't want any more broken families."

The mobilization of law enforcement, around twenty personnel led by Captain gendarmerie François Deneufgermain, primarily targeted two-wheelers, but the operation also enabled other road users to be checked. Lack of license plates, lack of insurance, failure to wear a helmet, and driving without a license were among the violations recorded. “Going faster in traffic jams has never saved time. Driving dangerously statistically leads to a fatal outcome,” the state representative recalled.

Still alarming indicators and constant awareness

The figures support this vigilance. In 2024, Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy recorded 57 accidents, a 62% increase compared to 2023. While deaths remain stable, the number of injuries and hospitalizations explodes. And although the first months of 2025 show an encouraging decline (-20% accidents), the intensification of controls continues: +17% of violations detected, +20% of drug screenings, +12% of immobilized vehicles.

Two-wheelers remain at the forefront. In 2024, in the overseas territories, they represented the leading cause of road deaths. Failure to wear a helmet is involved in more than a quarter of deaths. While for most people, seeing a child unprotected on the front of a scooter is unthinkable, it's still a reality in our country.

This inspection, carried out at a strategic and symbolic crossroads, is therefore part of a series of reinforced actions. It is not a question of simply increasing the number of fines issued, but rather of supporting a change in behavior. This is an urgent, essential action, in the face of an all-too-often tragic reality. _Vx

