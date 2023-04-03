ROAD SAFETY: Wearing a helmet can save your life | FAXINFO

It is 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday March 29 when the gendarmes on patrol see residents making great signs to stop. The neighbors are in the street because they were awakened by the din of an accident involving, according to a witness, a machine which was traveling very fast.

On the ground is a damaged scooter and two individuals, without helmets, lying on the ground. Despite the care provided, the driver of the scooter died on the spot, his passenger was seriously injured and disfigured.

Sometimes it's luck that's missing, this time it's the helmet. We know this thanks to the radiological examination: it was a double skull fracture that caused the death of the young Saint-Martinois of 23 years.

On two wheels, the bodywork is the body if you don't wear protection. With a helmet, the one also known as Trill Mike would probably have had a chance to survive his injuries.

The gendarmerie works on the roads every day to regulate dangerous behavior, but safety is everyone's business: the driver, his family, his friends, his passenger, his boss, etc.

Help us work for the safety of Saint-Martinois, be responsible. For you and for others. _Your gendarmes

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-routiere-porter-le-casque-peut-sauver-la-vie/