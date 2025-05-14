ROAD SAFETY / “Your road is my road”: strong citizen mobilization | FAXINFO

On Sunday, May 11, young and old demonstrators donned their “Ride For Life” T-shirts for the 3rd edition of the road safety awareness campaign led by the Saint-Martin de Tours church in Marigot.

From the old Marigot hospital to the Galisbay car park, passing by the Mont des Accords college, nearly 400 walkers, cyclists and motorcyclists gathered to chant together “Your road is my road”.

Father Rulx André Alcinéus, who initiated the event, is delighted to be collaborating with the Mont des Accords college this year: “I am happy to be alongside Evelyne Fleming, project manager (at the National Education department), for this new edition.

This year, the middle school students created the event's logo and we are very proud to come together to promote respect, good living together and safety!” says the priest.

At 8 a.m., the latter blessed all the participants before letting them leave for around ten kilometers towards the college where seven road safety stands awaited them.

Among other things, the establishment's radio station, 103.0 FM, had prepared a quiz and interactive games, the Moto Action du Nord (AMAN) association reminded people of the importance of protective equipment in the context of sport motorcycling, and the SXM Road Safety association offered a simulation of driving under the influence of psychotropic drugs.

At lunchtime, the crowd gathered in the Galisbay parking lot to close the action with a barbecue and music.

