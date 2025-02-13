Robbery in Baie Nettle: German tourist shot and injured | FAXINFO

A violent robbery took place last Tuesday around 20:20 p.m. in a well-known restaurant in Baie Nettle. According to initial reports, armed individuals burst into the establishment, causing panic among customers and staff.

According to Xavier Sicot, the public prosecutor of Basse-Terre, the attack involved armed robbery and armed violence. A German tourist couple was targeted.

One of the perpetrators, who arrived by the beach, used his weapon when one of the tourists resisted the attack. She was wounded in the legs and flank by gunfire.

Quickly alerted, the police and emergency services intervened on site to secure the area and take care of the victim.

The investigation has been entrusted to the research section, but for the moment, little information has been released on the suspects or the precise circumstances of the robbery.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to help identify those responsible. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/braquage-a-baie-nettle-une-touriste-allemande-blessee-par-balle/