Rock Salt Road altercation leaves one victim with serious injuries | FAXINFO

In the early hours of August 6, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Sint Maarten Law Enforcement (KPSM) received a call reporting an altercation on Rock Salt Road.

Upon arrival, officers responding to the call were informed that a confrontation between two men had taken a dangerous turn, leaving one of them seriously injured. Preliminary investigations reveal the heated argument escalated, culminating in a violent act where a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat. Aware of the seriousness of the situation, emergency medical services were quickly dispatched to the scene. The injured man received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. His condition is described as stable but he is still being monitored. This case will be investigated by KPSM investigators. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-altercation-sur-rock-salt-road-fait-une-victime-avec-des-blessures-graves/