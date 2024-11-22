ROTARY CLUB / A festive and charitable event: the Let’s Dance BOAT PARTY 2024 | FAXINFO

The Rotary Club of Saint-Martin Nord is organizing its famous charity evening, the Let's Dance BOAT PARTY, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Aboard the boat L'Explorer, this evening promises a festive and unforgettable atmosphere, while supporting a noble cause.

The festivities will begin at 19:00 p.m. with boarding in Simpson Bay, in front of the Tap'n'Still restaurant. Starting at 19:30 p.m., participants will sail on the peaceful waters of the Simpson Bay lagoon, enjoying an evening hosted by a DJ, tasty bites, and a friendly dance floor. This edition is distinguished by its theme "Hats or Glasses", which invites guests to express their creativity and festive spirit. A contest will also reward the best looks of the evening, while accessories will be available on board for those wishing to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere. The main objective of this evening is to raise funds for the Seniors' Lagoon Cruise, an initiative organized by the Rotary Club on December 7, 2024. This free event will offer a moment of relaxation and well-being to the community's seniors and their companions, demonstrating the club's solidarity with the generations who have marked the history of Saint-Martin. In 2023, no fewer than 115 people took part in this cruise, a success that the Rotary Club hopes to surpass this year thanks to the generosity of the participants in the Boat Party (€60/$70 per person). _VX

Info: +590 690 17 00 04 / contact@rcsmn.fr

Facebook: Rotary Club Saint-Martin Nord

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rotary-club-un-evenement-festif-et-solidaire-la-lets-dance-boat-party-2024/