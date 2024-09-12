Rotary Club: books at low prices | FAXINFO

The Rotary Club Saint-Martin Nord is organizing its 2024 Book Fair this Saturday, September 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the Place du Marché in Marigot. This event aims to raise funds to support a local general interest project.

Offering a wide selection of used books at low prices, the local Rotary Club's annual book fair is designed to encourage reading among young people and adults alike, while supporting a charitable cause. A friendly atmosphere and musical entertainment will accompany this morning dedicated to culture and generosity. All the books were donated as part of a participatory approach, reinforcing the spirit of solidarity. In 2023, the funds raised enabled the purchase of a bed for companions in the pediatric department of the Louis Constant Fleming hospital center. This Saturday, September 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., local author Joselyne Arnell will offer, in French and English, a reading of excerpts from her new book, a compilation of the tales of Anansi the spider, an emblematic character of Caribbean tradition. The book, scheduled for publication in late 2024, aims to pass on the art of storytelling to future generations. The entire team of the Rotary Club Saint-Martin Nord, founded on June 10, 1988, is counting on your presence and your support. See you this Saturday, September 14 from 8 a.m. on the Marigot seafront. _Vx

Info: +590 690 17 00 04 – contact@rcsmn.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rotary-club-des-livres-a-petits-prix/